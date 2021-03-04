Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Sarah Cooper

There's been a steep rise in the number of people fined in the Anglia region for breaking lockdown regulations with police issuing more than 8,000 fixed penalty notices over the course of the pandemic.

In the Eastern Counties, the highest number have been issued by Northamptonshire Police with 1,954 fines handed out for various breaches of the health regulations.

Data published by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) shows a total of 8,405 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) were issued by the eight forces covering the Anglia region, between 27 March 2020 and 14 February 2021.

Across the country almost 70,000 fines have been handed out by police for breaches of Covid-19 laws since they came into force, with more than 6,000 issued in a single week.

Since the NPCC figures were collected, police in Northamptonshire say they have now issued nearly 3,000 fines since the first lockdown last year Last weekend Northamptonshire, police had more than 300 Covid-related incidents reported to them and from Friday to Sunday alone officers handed out more than a hundred fines to people breaking lockdown rules. Between January and February, the NPCC figures for FPNs increased by 2,952 in the Anglia region indicating that the number of fines issued had risen by more than a third since the start of the latest national lockdown.

Police officers have been patrolling town centres to check people are not breaking lockdown regulations. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Total Fixed Penalty Notices issued by police forces in the Anglia region under the emergency Covid regulations since 27 March 2020

Bedfordshire - 672

Cambridgeshire - 596

Essex - 961

Hertfordshire - 612

Norfolk - 1,105

Northamptonshire - 1,954

Suffolk - 769

Thames Valley - 1,736

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said: “We are still in a really dangerous stage of a pandemic which has killed more than 120,000 people.

Our extra dedicated patrols across the country will continue to support those of us making significant sacrifices in following the rules by taking enforcement action against those who are not. Martin Hewitt, National Police Chiefs' Council

“Eleven months on and back into a national lockdown, the rules are really clear and so it is frustrating that we still have a small number of completely defiant and irresponsible people who have no regard for the safety of themselves or others.”

Total Fixed Penalty Notices issued by police forces in the Anglia region under the emergency Covid regulations reported between January and February 2021

Bedfordshire - 257Cambridgeshire - 209Essex - 309Hertfordshire - 163Norfolk - 472Northamptonshire - 655Suffolk - 273Thames Valley - 614

The figures released by the National Police Chiefs' Council include data to 14 February 2021 but there will be a time lag with the figures due to reporting and processing delays.

Read more: