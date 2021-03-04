Paul Cook on his appointment as Ipswich manager, discussions with the owner, and early targets

Ipswich Town's new manager Paul Cook is aiming high to keep alive their hopes of winning promotion from SkyBet EFL League One this season.

The Blues are two points off the play-off positions after a five match unbeaten run.

Cook watched his new players secure their third straight win at Accrington on Tuesday night (March 2) and hasn't ruled out chasing the top two places while it's mathematically possible.

We've got to aim for the stars. We have to do that. It's what football's about. When you're a young kid and you follow your team, you want to be in the FA Cup Final. You want to dream. For Ipswich Town Football Club, probably similar to Portsmouth and Sunderland in the division, those supporters genuinely believe they shouldn't be in this division.

The target has to be automatic promotion at the minute. If that's not mathematically possible or difficult to do, we'll be in the play-offs and try and get in that. And unfortunately if we didn't get in the play-offs, it will only be because we've done our best. Paul Cook, new Ipswich Town manager

Former Ipswich player Gary Roberts will work alongside Cook for his first coaching role, with Matt Gill and Jimmy Walker staying on the staff following ex boss Paul Lambert's departure.

And following successful automatic promotion campaigns with Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic to draw upon, Cook says the fundamentals are important.

Cook out on the field at Ipswich Town's training base in Playford Road Credit: Ipswich Town FC

Certainly an identity as a team, a style of play. Consistency in my team selections and consistency in my message to the players. And then the most important factor, working hard behind the scene.

Everyone will talk about fitness levels, you can only be as fit as your team can be. You can only work as your team can. But I can guarantee supporters it's nothing to do with anything that's gone on at other clubs or those clubs.

We'll work very hard to get them to where we want to be and to make sure that what we do on a Saturday the players fully understand and that we're committed to the same cause. Paul Cook, new Ipswich Town manager

Ahead of his first full game in charge at Gillingham on Saturday (March 6) Cook also confirmed all the players will start with a clean slate, paving the way for a return to first team duties for Kayden Jackson and Jon Nolan.

Both fell out of favour with Lambert for different reasons - Jackson following his red card against Sunderland and subsequent three match ban, and Nolan after his attitude was questioned.

However Nolan faces a two month lay-off after after damaging his medial collateral ligament in training.