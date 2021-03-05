Cathedral to reopen for public worship and prayer

St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds will reopen for public worship on Sunday, 7 March.

The cathedral has been closed during the latest lockdown, with services streamed online.

Worshippers wishing to attend the Sunday services at 8am, 11am and 3.30pm will need to book spaces in advance.

They will also continue to be screened online for those who do not want to attend in person.

Sarah Friswell, from St Edmundsbury cathedral, said: "We are pleased to be able to welcome worshippers back to the building for some of our services, whilst continuing to follow the guidance carefully.

"It is good that we can offer both online and in person opportunities to our congregation, helping people to feel connected during this sustained period of isolation."

Services will also be held on midweek afternoons, which will not require people to book in advance.

The cathedral has also confirmed that it will be reopening for private prayer between 12pm-2pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.