Organisers have confirmed that the Norfolk and Norwich Festival will go ahead as planned in May, when up to 1,000 people could be allowed in indoor venues.

The dates for this year's festival have been shifted three days so the festival starts on the 17 May, the point at which stage three of the government's roadmap out of lockdown could begin.

If coronavirus infections are at the required level, up to 1,000 people would be allowed to watch shows inside during the festival, with up to 4,000 at outdoor venues.

Daniel Brine, the multi-art festival's chief executive, said: "We have been working for 12 months on a special Festival that could take place safely in COVID times and hope, subject to the scheduled easing of restrictions that we will be able to deliver on all our planning.

"We will be taking every responsible precaution, working with the local authorities and making the programme as safe and adaptable as we can."

In a change from previous iterations of the festival, many of the performances will be free or available on a 'pay what you can' basis.

Mr Brine added: "While it’s not a sustainable business model beyond this year, the approach allows as many people as possible the chance to access and enjoy the festival and the collective experience and healing power that art and events of this nature bring."

The festival will take place over 14 days, concluding on 30 May.