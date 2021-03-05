Funeral hears tributes to Norwich nurse Estrella Catalan who died from Covid-19

The funeral has taken place of Norwich nuse Estrella Catalan, who died in February at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital where she worked, after a month-long battle against Covid-19.

Only 30 people were allowed to attend the funeral so the service was livestreamed allowing friends and family both in the UK and in the Philippines to watch .

During the service family tributes were read out, including from her son Josh.

He said he would cherish all the memories they had and her was grateful to have her as his mother, describing her as 'the best'. He added he will miss her cooking in the kitchen and jamming to songs.

Her son John's tribute said how how a mother and son bond is unbreakable even in death, He said he knows she is up there looking out for the family.

He said she was taken away from us too soon by this awful and cruel virus and he will miss her vibrant and joyful energy and he pledged to become a nurse, just like his mother.

The mass for Estrella Catalan Credit: St John's Cathedral

Estrella's husband Melvin's tribute described how not hearing her voice every day is not nice, saying she will be missed by her family and her colleagues at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

Estrella Catalan

Yesterday her coffin was taken to the Cathedral of St John the Baptist so people could pay their respects in advance of the funeral.

Estrella Catalan had worked at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for nearly 20 years after coming to the UK from the Philippines.

She was also an acitive member of St John's Cathedral, where she was a steward.

Estrella's coffin was taken to the Cathedral yesterday Credit: ITV Anglia

Estrella leaves behind a husband, Melvin, and sons John and Josh. Their middle son, Vince, died two years ago.

After her death The Duke of Cambridge paid tribute to Estrella during a video meeting passing on his thours to everyone who knew her.

I imagine it has hit everyone very hard so I'm very sorry to hear of her death, and my thoughts from my family are all with all of you who knew her and her family The Duke of Cambridge

Two online fund-raising pages for Estrella and her family have raised more the £60,000 from nearly 3,000 people.