Grandfather calls for safety improvements after baby grandson killed on A10

The Grandfather of a baby boy who was killed in a collision in Cambridgeshire has told ITV News Anglia that he'll fight "to the grave" for safety improvements at the junction where his grandson was killed.

Five month-old Louis Thorold was killed after a van hit his pram while out walking near the A10 in Waterbeach with his mother Rachael. She remains in a critical but stable condition in Addenbrooke's hospital.

Louis Thorold and his Mum Rachael Credit: Family handout

Richard Thorold, who is Louis' Grandfather, is calling for swift improvements to safety measures on the road, where there have been two fatalities in the last year.

In May 2020 a lorry driver died following an accident close to the spot where Louis and his mother were hit.

The family want to see the speed limit reduced to 30mph, guard rails installed and a new set of traffic lights to improve safety.

I met my grandson in the Chapel of rest, and I don't want anybody ever to have to go through that again Richard Thorold, Louis' Grandfather

After writing letters to the head of safety at Cambridgeshire County Council the family say they're worried that it will take too long to make improvements and that more lives could be lost as a result.

Christopher, his Dad and Rachael's sister have set up a foundation to highlight safety issues on the roads in the area.

They set up the foundation in the days following Louis' death.

The image of an elephant sits at the top of the foundation's website - it was Louis' favourite animal.

Car Dyke Road Credit: ITV Anglia

The crash which led to Louis' death involved a van and car. Both drivers suffered slight injuries and remained at the scene.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Tributes to Louis at the roadside Credit: ITV News Anglia

In a statement Cambridgeshire County Council said: "A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said: “We offer our deepest condolences to Mr Thorold and his family. Safety on our roads is a priority for Cambridgeshire and potential improvements at this junction will be considered as part of the ongoing investigation.

“We will give the options Mr Thorold has suggested due consideration as part of our work which feeds into the police investigation. However, until the police investigation has concluded it would not be appropriate for us to comment on this specific incident.

“We will also be contacting Mr Thorold to arrange a meeting so we can discuss this further along with MP Lucy Frazer and Vice-Chairman of the County Council Highways and Transport Committee, Cllr Mark Howell.”

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, Richard Thorold said it would be his life's work to make sure changes are made at the junction where Louis' life was lost.

I'll go to my grave thinking about that little boy and his father, and his mother Richard Thorold

The junction on the A10 where the incident happened Credit: ITV News Anglia

Following Louis' death, his father Christopher said in a statement: "I cannot describe how heartbroken we are that you are gone. You are such a happy little boy and your joyful smile and laughter will never leave us.

"Your ma-ma is fighting to stay with us and we are praying that she will make it through."