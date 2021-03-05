Check the progress of the coronavirus vaccine rollout in your part of the Anglia region

The injection to protect against Covid-19 is being rolled out in two phases with the most vulnerable people targeted to be offered their first dose by mid April. The second dose, needed to become fully vaccinated, will follow within 12 weeks.

The government target is that all adults will have their first dose by mid July.

You can see how many people have been been given the jab in your part of the Anglia region but clicking on the interactive map below

13,232 People given a first dose in the East of England on 7 March

2,242,216 Total number of people in the East of England given a first dose

43.9% Proportion of adults in the East of England given their first dose

Clickable map of the vaccine rollout in each area of the Anglia region

The darker the shade of blue on the map, the higher the proportion of people over the age of 16 who have had the first injection. If you move your cursor over the map you can see the percentage figures for each area.

This is the priority order of the vaccine rollout in England

Phase one priority groups (to be offered first dose by mid-April)

1 - Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers (800,000 people)

2 - Those aged 80 and over and frontline health and social care workers (a total of 7.1 million people in this group: 3.3m over 80s, 2.4m healthcare workers, 1.4m social care workers)

3 - Those aged 75 and over (2.3 million)

4 - Those aged 70 and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals (4.4 million)

5 - Those aged 65 and over (2.9 million)

6 - All individuals aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality (7.3 million)

7 - Those aged 60 and over (1.8 million)

8 - Those aged 55 years and over (2.4 million)

9 - Those aged 50 years of age and over (2.8 million)

Phase two (to be offered first dose by mid-July)

10 - All those aged 40-49 years

11 - All those aged 30-39 years

12 - All those aged 18-29 years

Bar chart showing the progress of the vaccine rollout in the Anglia region

