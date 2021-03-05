Luton Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain backs Covid-19 vaccine drive

Hear what Nadiya has to say

Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain, who is from Luton, has joined forces with the NHS to tackle Covid vaccine hesitancy and boost uptake.

Launching the campaign in a video message, Nadiya said:

Education is empowering. By educating ourselves around vaccination it allows us to encourage our family members, loved ones and communities to get the vaccine. Nadiya Hussain, Great British Bake Off, 2015

The aim of the campaign is to create vaccine confidence, and aims to dispel misinformation and increase vaccine confidence amongst South Asian Communities.

'This is a safe vaccine, it will give you good protection': Experts give reassurance to ethnic communities

In Luton, the number of people taking up the coronavirus vaccine are among the lowest in the country. Credit: ITV News Anglia

15% of people of Bangladeshi ethnicity have so far received a first dose of the vaccine in England.

In Luton, the number of people taking up the coronavirus vaccine are among the lowest in the country. 85% of people over 70 have had the jab in the town - that compares with 98% across the region as a whole.

Just last month Luton Borough Council launched a campaign to urge all communities to get vaccinated.

Luton community leaders join forces to urge people to get vaccinated

A vial of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine Credit: PA

We need to continue to build confidence in the vaccine amongst certain communities, and we are working hard to improve uptake, delivering vaccines at faith and community centres and providing information in multiple languages. I am so grateful for the support brought by Nadiya, who can help us to reassure people that the vaccine is safe, effective, and our best way out of the pandemic. Dr Nikki Kanani, National Director for primary care at NHS England and practicing GP

The NHS vaccination programme has jabbed more than 20 million people across the UK in a matter of weeks including more than 17 million in England alone.

To tackle the issue of vaccine hesitancy within ethnic communities, health officials are working in the following ways:

Working with social media firms and Government to tackle misinformation at the source and stop it spreading

Engaging with community and faith leaders to gain their endorsement of the vaccine

Translating all information on the vaccine into 20 different languages.

Encouraging those uncertain to seek advice from trusted, reputable sources, such as NHS.uk or a healthcare clinician, such as their GP or local pharmacist.

Setting up vaccination sites at places of worship for ease of access and in collaboration with work with faith leaders.

Using video and infographics to break down information and share in an accessible way online.

