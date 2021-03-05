Police investigate theft of puppy in Northampton

Police in Northampton are investigating the theft of a French bulldog puppy.

5 month old Winter was stolen in Edith Street between 12.30pm and 1pm on Sunday, February 28, after she slipped outside while her owner was moving house

Witnesses say a white man wearing dark clothing picked the puppy up and carried her towards St Edmunds Road and Palmerston Road.

Winter is a small white dog with grey and black facial markings. She has one blue eye and one brown eye.

She is microchipped but was not wearing a collar when she was stolen.

Officers investigating her theft want to hear from anyone who may have seen her being taken, or who has seen her since, and would ask whoever has taken her to do the right thing and hand her in to a vets.