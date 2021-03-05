Schools make final preparations for children to return

Watch our report from Sarah Cooper

It has been the final day of home learning for many children, and their parents, across the east .

After months of video calls, dining table lessons and not being able to see friends, primary and secondary school pupils will start heading back on Monday.

It's the first stage in the Government's roadmap to normality.

At schools like Weedon Bec Primary near Northampton the children of key workers have had classroms to themselves since Christmas.

I'm going to be very happy to see my friends, I wish Covid didn't happen, it has been absolute poo pants Max, pupil, Weedon Bec Primary

Children of Key workers are already in classes at Weedon Bec Primary School Credit: ITV Anglia

Schools have been busy preparing for all pupils to return on Monday.

It'll be nice to not have to teach online and in the classroom, because that's been quite hard to juggle and manage and monitor how children are getting on at home Jess Price, Teacher

After a year of stop-start schooling staff across the region are keen to make up for lost time.

We don't want to talk about catch up, we want to talk about recovery, how can we get back to where we were and it's not going to be a 5 minute job, there's no quick fix, it's about the next few years in school Antony Witheyman, Executive Headteacher, Weedon Bec Primary School

Isabella, Emilia and Georgia home-schooling Credit: ITV Anglia

It's the last day of home-schooling many like sisters Isabella, Emilia and Georgia in Suffolk.

The girls do need school, they need the structure like the rest of children involved in home schooling. It's been a struggle Rob & Danielle Hutton

Many of our secondary schools are preparing for a more staggered return.

At Stockwood Park Academy in Luton the sports hall is now part of a mass Covid testing programme.

Robin Grover the Principal at Nene Park Academy takes a Covid-19 test Credit: ITV Anglia

And it's a scene repeated across the region, at Nene Park Academy in Peterborough they've got a testing timetable.

Children have been allocated time slots on Monday for their test.