The latest coronavirus infection rate where you live in the Anglia region

Every day, Public Health England releases data on the number of people with positive tests for coronavirus in every local authority area in the Anglia region.

So areas with large populations, like towns and cities, can be compared directly with rural areas with fewer people living there - the infection rate is expressed as the number of Covid cases per 100,000 people.

The figures are presented as a rolling weekly total of cases and are extracted from the government's official coronavirus dashboard. It discounts data from the four most recent days as the figures are incomplete.

71.4 Covid cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region as a whole in the week to 28 Feb

81.3 Covid cases per 100,000 in England as a whole in the week to 28 Feb

The Anglia region consists of the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes and Rutland

