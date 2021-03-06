25 firefighters tackle scrap metal fire

A large fire broke out at a scrap metal yard near Peterborough last night (5 March).

Four crews spent over two hours at Fourth Drove near Fengate. Machines at the yard helped move parts of the pile to support fire crews.

Local residents and businesses were asked to keep doors and windows closed.

After arriving at 8.10pm the 25 firefighters had left by around 11pm after ensuring there were no hotspots remaining.

Cambridge Fire and Rescue say the cause was accidental.