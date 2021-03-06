After 13 years our Willsy is off to pastures new

ITV Anglia presenter Jonathan Wills has announced he is leaving the station to work at ITV Channel in Jersey.

He made the announcement to the news team last night and has shared the personal news with followers on Twitter.

After 13 wonderful and incredibly lucky years at ITV News Anglia I am heading home to Jersey to take up a similar position at ITV News Channel Jonathan Wills, presenter

Jonathan Wills with his screen wife Becky Jago Credit: ITV ANGLIA

He said that he was so grateful to the Anglia audience , who from day one had been so supportive and understanding .

And he paid tribute to his co-presenter Becky Jago who he described as long suffering and quite wonderful for putting up with some pretty dreadful jokes "judging by her eye rolls and shakes of the head."

Becky Jago with Jonathan Wills Credit: ITV Anglia

Becky Jago has tweeted that she is losing one of her best friends.

Becky and Willsy - the dream screen team for 13 years Credit: ITV Anglia

Becky and Willsy in 2014 Credit: ITV Anglia

And looking even younger ! Credit: ITV Anglia

Jonathan will still be on our screens for a few more weeks in the East of England. He says he is deeply touched by messages from viewers.