Essex pair who drove to Scotland to make Tik Tok video fall foul of Covid rules

Police in Essex say their latest Covid crackdown included two men who took their cars on a test drive to Scotland and back to make a Tik Tok video.

Officers said the 38-year-old man from Southend and his friend were just two of the people they caught breaking Covid rules.

Among the others were people breaking the rules on travelling only for essential reasons.

On Friday 26 February, a 31-year-old man was stopped at Stansted Airport after attempting to leave the country for a two-week break to visit family. A 39-year-old man was also issued with an FPN after trying to board a flight to see relatives in Italy.

Police also fined people on Clacton beach, including a 43-year-old woman who refused to pack up her blankets and chairs even though officers explained this was a breach of the Covid rules.

On the same beach the following day, a 32-year-old man was fined after refusing to engage with officers.

He was first asked to leave after setting up a barbecue with a female companion and was then seen eating fish and chips with three other people. His friends left when asked but the 32-year-old became verbally abusive and argued that he didn’t agree with the rules.

Six motorcyclists also fell foul of Covid guidelines when they rode to Finchingfield and were fined by police.

On Saturday 26 February, a 45-year old Silver End man, who admitted he should have been self-isolating, was fined after hosting an 18th birthday party attended by neighbours.

A 32-year-old Wickford woman was issued with an FPN after inviting eight friends to her son’s birthday party. When officers arrived, guests fled over a fence.

Six men aged between 26 and 57 were issued with FPNs after gathering for a party in a Langdon Hills home. None of them were in a support bubble with the occupants of the house.

Police are urging people not to gather or make non-essential journeys.