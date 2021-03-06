More than 16,000 people have died with coronavirus in the Anglia region since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The NHS releases daily figures of those dying in hospital with coronavirus and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) collates information on death registrations every week.

The weekly data from the ONS includes people who have died in any location, not just hospitals. It includes deaths in care homes, hospices and those who die at home. It relies on the deaths being officially registered so there is a time lag of up to a fortnight before the information is released.

The ONS data includes those who have died with Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate.

16,681 Number of people in the Anglia region who have died with Covid-19

Deaths in hospitals in the ITV Anglia region

Although NHS England reports daily death figures for patients in hospital, it is not the number of people who have died that day - the deaths may have occurred over a number of the previous days.

11 Coronavirus deaths in hospitals in the Anglia reported by the NHS on 8 March

102 Total coronavirus deaths so far in March in hospitals in the Anglia region

1,503 Total coronavirus deaths in February in hospitals in the Anglia region

The Anglia region consists of the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes and Rutland

