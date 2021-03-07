Female pilots and medics are being encouraged to join the East Anglian Air Ambulance to mark International Women's Day today.

The life-saving charity, which covers East Anglia from its bases in Norwich and Cambridge, has female staff but would like a more even split of frontline men and women.

Some of the female pilots, medics and trustees at the East Anglian Air Ambulance Charity Credit: East Anglian Air Ambulance

More than half of the charity’s directors and senior managers at EAAA are female. However, when it comes to the charity’s frontline teams, these are largely made up of male colleagues. The divide is as follows: Paramedics – 17 male / 3 female, Doctors – 30 male / 14 female and Pilots – 17 male / 1 female.

The aviation industry is even less diverse, with male pilots making up 95% of all commercial pilots in the UK.

Henrietta Davies, EAAA's only female pilot Credit: East Anglian Air Ambulance

I knew I wanted to be a pilot since I was 12 and love what an exciting and dynamic job it is. I have been surprised by how few female pilots there are and I would like to see more women working in aviation and enjoying this type of career. Henrietta Davies, Pilot at EAAA

People are being encouraged to join a live, open, virtual panel discussion tonight at 8pm with the aim to encourage, celebrate and inspire the next generation and spark meaningful conversations around equality.

Dr Pam Chrispin, Deputy Medical Director at EAAA Credit: EAAA

Both men and women can be brilliant at the job, but it would be wonderful to have a more even mix and for a woman not to be seen as ‘unusual’ in our line of work. Dr Pam Chrispin, Deputy Medical Director at EAAA

The event can be accessed from the EAAA website and will be streamed live on the EAAA Facebook page.