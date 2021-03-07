Controlled explosion on Old Hunstanton beach

Watch: the explosion on Old Hunstanton beach

A controlled explosion has taken place on Old Hunstanton beach.

Bomb disposal were called to the coast after ‘possible ordnance’ was found on Friday (5 March) evening.

A safety cordon was put in place by the Hunstanton Coastguard that evening until it was safely covered by the tide.

The following day a bomb disposal team x-rayed the item, which came back inconclusive, so a controlled explosion was carried out later that day.

Hunstanton Coastguard, Norfolk Constabulary and Wells and Cley Coastguard kept a cordon in place until the explosion was carried out at around 5pm (Saturday 6 February).