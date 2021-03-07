Illegal rave in Great Yarmouth shut down

Police said they stopped an illegal rave in Great Yarmouth last night.

The force says over 100 people gathered along Yarmouth seafront on North Drive.

People started arriving at around 7pm and the Police brought the event to a controlled close just after 9pm.

People on social media have said the event was a memorial event.

Three people were arrested at the scene and a ‘number of fines’ were given out for breaking coronavirus lockdown laws.

Unfortunately, while the majority of people continue to adhere to lockdown rules at what we know is a critical stage in our journey back to some kind of normality, a group of people this evening had other ideas. We’ve been here before, and we won’t tolerate it. Superintendent Nathan Clark, Norfolk Police

Officers remained in the area throughout the evening to ensure the area was safe.