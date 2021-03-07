Photo of Captain Sir Tom Moore in the proudest of poses goes under the hammer

A photograph of Captain Sir Tom Moore in the "proudest of poses" is going under the hammer. The sale of Nation's Hero will raise money for the late fundraiser's Foundation.

Celebrity photographer Gavin Bond took the snap for GQ magazine, where the former British Army officer was crowned "Inspiration of the Year".

Mr Bond has now donated the print to Sotheby's Made in Britain auction.

Sir Tom, who walked 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday, raising more than £32 million for the NHS, is pictured with a union flag draped behind him like a superhero's cape. He holds his stick in one hand in the image, which has a £5,000 sale estimate and was taken in his garden.

He said the Second World War veteran, who died aged 100 on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19, was very happy with the pictures.

I remember showing him the screen (of the images). And he was like, 'Gosh, isn't that lovely?' I think he felt very proud. Gavin Bond, photographer

Captain Sir Tom Moore Credit: PA

I wanted to show him as a superhero. I sourced the flag, like Superman's cape, and that was draped over his shoulders. And the walker was put to one side, so he was very much standing on his own strength, with his tuxedo and with his cape on. Gavin Bond, photographer

Mr Bond, who is known for his work with A-Listers, first met Sir Tom on the

morning of the photoshoot and said it was one of his proudest moments.

Online bidding at Sotheby's runs from March 9 to 16.