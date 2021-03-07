Police in Great Yarmouth have been called out for the second day running to disperse a large group of young people on the seafront.

The event began at 2pm on Sunday, 7 March when more than 100 young people gathered on North Drive.

It is believed that the gathering is linked to the death of a teenage motorcyclist, named locally as Domantas Baksaitis, who was fatally injured when he crashed into a lamp post there on Tuesday.

Road closures were put in place on North Drive Credit: Rimmi Minceviciute

Norfolk Police described yesterday's event as an illegal rave, which upset some of the people who had gathered to grieve.

Police said officers on the scene were dealing with the incident and continued to engage, encourage and explain to those in attendance that they must adhere to the Covid-19 regulations. They said enforcement will only be used as a last resort.

People had gathered to pay tribute to a teenager who died last week Credit: Rimmi Minceviciute

Road closures had to be put in place along North Drive whilst officers dealt with the incident.

Temporary Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley said: "We are working to disperse the gathering in a controlled manner, taking the safety of those in attendance and our officers into account.

"Whilst we understand that people would like to pay their respects, we must remember that the restrictions are in place for a reason and we all have a responsibility to protect those around us. Temporary Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley

"We will continue to do what we need to do to keep people safe, which includes taking a proportionate level of action in response to any breaches of public health or other offences.”