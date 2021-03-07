Woman in her 80s suffers dislocated shoulder in Harlow bag snatch

A woman in her eighties has suffered a dislocated shoulder after a robber stole her bag in Harlow.

The woman fell to the ground as the man wrenched the bag away from her.

Essex police say it happened as she was walking in Park Hill near the underpass at around 1.45pm on February 22.

The man is described as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, with dark hair and a beard.He was wearing dark blue jeans, with dark shoes, and a long black coat with his hood up.

If you have any information you can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/33144/21.