Care home residents 'overjoyed' to hold hands with loved ones again

Watch Matthew Hudson's report from the Gracewell of Kentford care home near Newmarket

Residents at a care home near Newmarket in Suffolk have spoken of their joy to be able to hold hands with a loved one again.

From today (March 8) residents are able to have one named visitor who they can see without barriers.

For lots of older people it's the first such contact with a loved one for many, many months.

Mum Frances and her daughter Bev Gale holding hands after near a year at the Gracewell of Kentford care home. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Frances Gale waited a year to have any physical contact with her daughter. Today was the day.

She said: "It was wonderful. It really was, because it was a year and I didn't think it was going to happen again, you know?

Bev Gale has been able to see her mum through glass or perspex over the last twelve months, but it has not been the same.

She said: "It's amazing it really is. Just to go into her room and to see all her plants in the window, all the things she's been doing here, the activities, all the stuff around the room and just being able to touch her is lovely."

Jackie Pratten and her mum Cicily Hills at the Gracewell of Kentford care home. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Just down the corridor at the Gracewell of Kentford care home Jackie Pratten was sharing precious time with her mum Cicily Hills.

Jackie Pratten said: "It's just so lovely to be able to sit in her room with her, to hold her hand and for her to be in her surroundings.

"It's terribly emotional. I was so excited and actually so nervous about coming in but it's just been lovely."

Scenes like these have been repeated all over the region on the day care home residents were finally allowed one visitor they can see without barriers.

It's an important day also for our care home staff.

Christine Ellesley, who works at Gracewell of Kentford care home, said: "We're looking forward to the day when we can open the doors fully, when everyone can have the codes again and let themselves in when they want to and take their loved ones out.

"We're a little way off that yet but actually this is the first step."