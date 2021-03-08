The number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals in the East of England peaked at 4,306 in the middle of January 2021.

The pressure on the NHS is one of the key measures the government uses to decided the level of restrictions needed to curb the Covid infection rate.

At one point during early January up to 500 people a day were being admitted to hospitals in the East of England for treatment for coronavirus.

756 Number of coronavirus patients in hospital in the East of England on 7 March

44 Patients admitted to hospital in the East of England on 5 March

64 Daily average admissions over the past week

Bar chart of daily hospital admissions in the East of England for Covid patients

The NHS East of England region including hospitals in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Milton Keynes, Norfolk and Suffolk. Hospitals in Northamptonshire and Rutland are in the NHS Midlands region

More about coronavirus

During the coronavirus pandemic, ITV News is bringing you a regularly updated podcast with information, advice and analysis that you can trust.

Coronavirus: What You Need To Know features ITV News specialist correspondents plus guests covering key topics in-depth about the virus, plus regular Q&As with your questions answered on how the outbreak is impacting all areas of our lives.

You can listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify - or listen using the player below.