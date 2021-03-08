Lido which faced risk of permanent closure set to reopen this month

Peterborough Lido, which last year was at risk of being shut forever, has announced it will reopen at the end of March.

The lido is run by Vivacity, which last year ran into serious financial difficulties and was forced to shut all its venues.

But a company run by the city council stepped in to save Vivacity meaning swimmers can once more look forward to a dip.

The pool will reopen on 29 March, the earliest date at which lidos are allowed to open their doors under the government's plan to ease lockdown.

Kitran Eastman, Vivacity's managing director, said: "The pools are now full, the heating is on, lifeguards are ready and we are more excited than ever to open the gates. We normally prepare for a May opening but we felt this year we should be ready to open early if the easing of restrictions allowed and we are so glad we did."

Swimmers will be able to book timed slots at the lido to aid social distancing.

Councillor Steve Allen, from Peterborough City Council, said the heated pool meant any cold snaps during the rest of Spring should not be a problem.

He added: "Heating the pool means that whatever the Easter break brings us weather-wise, swimmers can enjoy our fabulous Lido once again."

