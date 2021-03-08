Man arrested after car chase following stabbing in Luton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Luton.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information in connection to the incident in Eaton Green Road just before 2pm this afternoon (Monday).

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered multiple stab wounds during the attack and is being treated in hospital where he is in r a serious but stable condition.

The suspect was arrested following a car chase. An armed policing vehicle began pursuing a white Vauxhall Corsa with a black roof linked to the stabbing shortly afterwards in Hertfordshire.

The vehicle ended up in Hitchin and officers arrested a man who attempted to flee from the car. He is in his 20s and is from from Luton. He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody for questioning.

He has this evening been further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, linked to child exploitation.

Detective Chief Inspector Louisa Glynn said: “This was a really nasty and callous attack which has left the victim with serious injuries.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, this appears to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

“We have moved swiftly to arrest someone in connection to this – but would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the Eaton Green Road area at this time, or who saw the Vauxhall Corsa as it left Luton and travelled into Hertfordshire.

“We have made huge strides in tackling violence and exploitation linked to organised crime. Serious youth violence was down by nine per cent in Bedfordshire last year, while there were no firearms discharges or serious violence incidents linked to organised crime gangs in the county between August and January.