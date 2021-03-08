Northamptonshire have signed South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell ahead of the upcoming cricket season.

The 31-year-old has been brought in as an overseas player and will be available for all formats.

Parnell has played for South Africa in Tests, one-dayers and Twenty20 but hasn't featured for his country in any formats since 2017.

He previously played in England for Worcestershire.

Parnell will join Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi as Northants' two overseas players for the T20 Blast.

"He bowls left-arm with some good pace, he can bat, he's bowled big pressure overs for Worcestershire in the T20s and made the finals there twice," head coach David Ripley said.

"So in white-ball cricket it's a massive tick but he's got the desire to play red-ball cricket too and that was the most important thing."

Captain Josh Cobb added: "With the way international cricket is at the minute it can be hard to get players who are available for big chunks of the competition. So to have two overseas players for 14 games each is huge because you can build some momentum and hopefully get on a run towards the back end of the group and really attack the finals."