Police seek organiser of Rangers football celebration in Corby for £10,000 fine

Northamptonshire Police are reviewing video footage of a big gathering of Rangers fans in Corby at the weekend to find the organiser, who they say will face a £10,000 fine.

Hundreds of fans were caught celebrating the Scottish Premiership team's league win and several fines were issued.

The police called it "ridiculous behaviour" given the town's high Covid rates, and a "blatant disregard" for all the sacrifices that had been made.

In a statement a Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “We responded to reports of a large number of football supporters gathering at a park in Corby. “Corby currently has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 in the country which makes the behaviour all the more ridiculous."

The time for engaging, explaining and educating people in regards to the rules has passed - everyone knows what they should and shouldn't be doing and we have therefore been issuing fines to the people involved in this large gathering. Northamptonshire Police

Police condemned football fans for celebrating in Corby at the weekend despite Covid restrictions

Northamptonshire Police added: “We hope this reassures the many people who have called in to report this incident to us. “So many sacrifices have been made in the past year and we can see the finish line. It's blatant disregard like this that could set us back.”

For the past few weeks, the Corby district has had one of the highest rates of coronavirus infections in the the country. According to Public Health England, there were 145 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 3 March.

