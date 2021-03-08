Weather Warning: Strong winds likely to bring disruption midweek

Watch a video about the strong wind warning from ITV Weather's Chris Page

Strong winds accompanied by heavy and blustery showers may bring some disruption to England and Wales on Wednesday and Thursday this week says the Met Office.

Valid: 9pm Wednesday 10th March to 3pm Thursday 11th March

Weather Warning zone for Strong winds Credit: Met Office

What to expect

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

The Detail

Strong and gusty winds are likely to develop on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday across England and Wales.

Gusts of 50-55 mph are possible inland, especially close to showers.

Gusts may reach 60-70 mph on coasts and hills, especially in the west, before gradually easing on Thursday afternoon.