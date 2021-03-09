Children with complex needs take part in 'Superhero' walk for charity

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

More than a hundred children with the most complex needs in Norfolk have been taking part in a Captain Sir Tom style walking challenge to raise money for charity.

It's so lovely to see them here, it's the first time we've seen them all together safe in their bubbles in one space. Today we're out in the sunshine and we're doing what we do best which is showing that we can succeed and make ourselves really proud. Rebecca Wicks, Head teacher of Clare School

The pupils from Clare School in Norwich dressed as superheroes as they began the cumulative five hundred mile attempt today.

Some of the children had only just learnt to walk with their frames, others had a little more help getting round Eaton Park.

The "Superhero" charity walk at Eaton Park in Norwich. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The school is hoping to raise £500 for a small charity called the Soul Foundation in Norwich which has provided pupils and families with food parcels throughout the pandemic.

The school has received more than 2,500 boxes during the last year, providing over 10,000 meals.

The pupils themselves chose to thank Soul Foundation because "they have been super heroes to the pupils and families at The Clare School."

More than a hundred children and young people from Clare School joined in the charity walk in their class bubbles. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The children walked around Eaton Park in their class bubbles and were socially distanced from each 'bubble' taking part.