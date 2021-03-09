Coronavirus: Vaccine bus will bring jab to minority ethnic communities

A roving vaccination centre has been set up in a bus to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to minority ethnic communities in Ipswich and the surrounding area.

The bus will carry medics able to explain to people who might not be sure about receiving the jab.

Across the country, take-up of the vaccine has been lower among people from a minority ethnic background.

The bus, an Ipswich Buses vehicle temporarily donated to the county's CCG, will also be used to access disabled and vulnerable people in areas of Suffolk where it would be difficult for them to reach the main vaccination centres.

Dr Ayesha Tu Zahra, a GP and member of governing body of Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to reduce the health inequalities we know exist for some people in accessing this life-saving vaccine.

"I've had the vaccine myself and am keen to share my own experience of that with people who are worried about having it, whatever their reasons might be."

The bus has space for three vaccination booths, as well as seating for medics to discuss any concerns people have.

Clinicians and translators from minority ethnic backgrounds will travel with the vehicle on its four-month tour, which will start by visiting mosques, synagogues, international churches and sites in Ipswich town centre.

Seats have been removed to create space for vaccinations Credit: NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG

Louise Hardwick, from the CCG, said: "We can now be more reactive and target vaccinations in areas of the highest need as we move down the clinical groups.

"This will enable us to vaccinate the whole population more quickly, which will be instrumental in improving outcomes from Covid-19."

Steve Bryce, the general manager of Ipswich Buses said he hoped the vaccination programme would help bring the county "back to some sort of normality".

He added: "We felt we needed to help and give something back to the communities that support and depend upon our bus services."