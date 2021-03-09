Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Liz Summers

The mum of a four-year-old from Bedfordshire with a rare cancer says fundraising for life-saving treatment has become impossible during lockdown.

Ollie Sweeney is in remission having been diagnosed with stage four Neuroblastoma two years ago.

Where the tumor was sitting it was growing really rapidly and he wasn't gonna survive another 10 days, they had started him on chemo but chemo wasn't going to kick in quick enough so they said he's got pretty much naught percent chance of survival. It was a million times worse than when he was first diagnosed. Lucy Sweeney, Ollie's mother

A clinical trial in America to stop the cancer coming back and save Ollie's life, but it would cost six hundred thousand pounds.

One thing I said right at the beginning was I don't want to do any media interviews, go on TV, that would just fill me with dread and I'm having to do that now because we are so desperate to raise this massive amount of money, with the help of everybody and the support it could be saving Ollie's life. Lucy Sweeney, Ollie's mother

Lucy and Ollie at home in Bedfordshire. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The four-year-old has spent half his life in hospital, undergoing treatment for neuroblastoma. He was given the all clear last spring but the cancer came back.

As part of fundraising efforts, celebrities have been giving a 'high five to Ollie'.

You my friend are truly unbelievable, a big high five to Ollie. Stephen Mulhern, Television presenter

Stephen Mulhern taking part in 'High Fives' for Ollie's fundraising campaign. Credit: Lucy Sweeney