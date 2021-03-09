The jury at the inquest into the death of Leon Briggs in Luton in 2013 has retired to consider their conclusions after a hearing that has lasted for two months.

The 39-year-old father-of-two died in November 2013, after being detained by police under The Mental Health Act on Marsh Road in Luton.

He was taken to Luton police station where he became unresponsive in a cell. He was taken to hospital but could not be revived.

The inquest started on 4 January and has heard from a number of officers who came into contact with Leon during the detention, as well as witnesses from Marsh Road, paramedics and Leon Briggs’ family.

An inquest is an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a death. They are to determine who the deceased person was and how, when and where they died. A coroner can also outlines measures to help prevent similar deaths.