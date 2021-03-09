Parents of returning schoolkids asked to test themselves for Covid-19 too

Parents of all schoolchildren in Hertfordshire are being told to test themselves for Covid-19 twice a week - as part of a package of measures to limit the spread of the virus. Yesterday children returned to classrooms with pupils in secondary schools being asked to test themselves for Covid-19 twice a week - now the county's director of public health has written to all parents asking them to do the same in a bid to control the spread of the disease. And now parents of all children - who attend a primary or secondary school - are being asked to self-test for the virus too, using 'lateral flow tests'.

The tests - which involve taking a sample from the back of the throat and the nose using a swab - are used to identify those people who have the virus, but no symptoms.

Hertfordshire's director of public health Jim McManus has today (March 9) written to all parents in the county to remind them of the testing request. In the letter, he says:

You have been asked, as parents and carers of children still in education, to take twice weekly lateral flow tests. This process should help to identify cases and outbreaks more quickly and effectively than before. Doing this will help us to work together to reduce the spread of the virus in the community and protect people who are vulnerable. Jim McManus, Hertfordshire's director of public health

Mr McManus also advises parents that when collecting or dropping off their children they 'leave straight away' - and that they wear a face covering if they expect the school entrance to be busy.

He warns that play-dates, sleepovers or parties should not be arranged - stressing that 'bubbles only exist in schools alongside stringent infection control measures'.

And he asks parents to stress to older children that they cannot yet 'hang out' with their friends.

The lateral flow tests for parents and carers can be collected from a number of local sites for home use - or they can be ordered online.

To complete the test parents will take a sample from the back of the throat and the nose with a swab - which is then dipped in a solution.

This is then dripped on to the testing devise's paper pad - and within 30 minutes it will show whether the test is positive, or not.

Lateral flow tests can be ordered online or collected from a local test site.

The lateral flow tests can be collected from: