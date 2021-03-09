Safe landing at Essex airfield after plane declares mid-air emergency

Emergency services were scrambled in Essex after a light aircraft with two people on board suffered problems in mid-air.

The single engine plane was above North Weald airfield near Harlow when the crew reported a problem with their landing gear.

Air traffic control staff alerted the emergency services shortly before 11am on Tuesday including Essex Police, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service and the National Police Air Service.

Essex Police Chief Inspector Ant Alcock said: “Fortunately no-one was hurt and the aircraft landed safely."

These types of incidents are rare, but when they happen, the emergency services have contingency plans in place to respond to emergency landings. Chief Inspector Ant Alcock, Essex Police

Ch Insp Alcock added: “I’d like to thank airfield staff and our partners for their support and swift action in helping to ensure the safe landing of the aircraft.”