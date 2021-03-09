Youngsters from Milton Keynes and Norfolk nominated for national award for animal pics
A pair of keen photographers from Milton Keynes and Dereham in Norfolk have been included on a national shortlist for an RSPCA photography competition.
The charity's young photographer awards feature the best photos taken by under-18s using a smartphone or handheld device featuring an animal.
Included on the shortlist is Samuel Atkins' serene picture of Willen Lake in Milton Keynes.
Samuel, who comes from the town, captured a heron resting quietly at the edge of the water in a photo titled Willen Lake after storm.
The 15-year-old's photo is up against 13 others, including one featuring Melody Kingsland's pet rat Snowflake.
Melody, 11, lives in Dereham and snapped a picture of Snowflake helping her study while working from home.
The winner will be decided by an online public vote - the poll opened on Tuesday, 9 March and runs for a week.