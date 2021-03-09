A pair of keen photographers from Milton Keynes and Dereham in Norfolk have been included on a national shortlist for an RSPCA photography competition.

The charity's young photographer awards feature the best photos taken by under-18s using a smartphone or handheld device featuring an animal.

Included on the shortlist is Samuel Atkins' serene picture of Willen Lake in Milton Keynes.

Samuel, who comes from the town, captured a heron resting quietly at the edge of the water in a photo titled Willen Lake after storm.

'Snowflake helps out' shows Melody Kingsland's pet rat helping her with some school work Credit: Melody Kingsland/RSPCA

The 15-year-old's photo is up against 13 others, including one featuring Melody Kingsland's pet rat Snowflake.

Melody, 11, lives in Dereham and snapped a picture of Snowflake helping her study while working from home.

The winner will be decided by an online public vote - the poll opened on Tuesday, 9 March and runs for a week.