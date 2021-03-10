Covid survivor urges BAME community to get vaccine

A Basildon man who was in a coma for 30 days with covid is urging others from black, Asian, and minority ethnic communities to get the vaccine.

Philip Kudjoe, 36, was in an induced coma and on a ventilator with 80% oxygen for three weeks last March at Basildon Hospital.

He made a full recovery and now is back home with his eight-year-old daughter, Kyra.

The single parent has since had the vaccine and is urging others from BAME communities to do the same.

Covid is not a joke - it’s literally life and death. I’ve had the vaccine myself and I would encourage everyone to have the jab and to protect themselves, their loved ones and everyone else. Philip Kudjoe, covid survivor

Philip with Kyra after recovering from covid Credit: Philip Kudjoe

When he contracted Covid, he began self-isolating on his GP’s advice, but continued to feel rough and had difficulty breathing. When his brother called to check on his wellbeing he was shocked at his breathlessness and called an ambulance.

"I can’t thank all the nurses and doctors at the Critical Care Unit (CCU) at Basildon Hospital that helped me on my road to recovery enough – I’m so grateful for their fantastic care," he said.

"I also want to thank my brother, friends and family who cared for my daughter and supported me throughout the whole journey – I wouldn’t have gotten through it without you all,” he added.

It was a very difficult time for his daughter, Kyra, who was cared for by family members.

"I really missed my dad while he was in hospital. Nan and granddad said he would get well - but I was worried. I want to thank everyone who helped make him better,” Kyra said.