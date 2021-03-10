Essex stables fears closure leaving young riders devastated

Watch a report about the The Ramblers stables by ITV Anglia's Charlie Frost

The owner of an Essex riding school is urging the public to help her raise £250,000 to keep her business afloat. Families who use the school, including parents of children with Special Educational Needs, who say they would be devastated if the club closed, are also backing the plea.

The Ramblers never set out to be a riding school, but two years ago, setting up stables for her family's horses snowballed for Nikki Birch.

Now she runs a club which not only houses 14 horses, sheep, goats and a donkey, but also therapy ponies, which she takes into hospitals and hospices.

For the last 12 months though, like businesses up and down the country, the school has mostly been shut, with all therapy sessions and lessons cancelled.

It has meant a devastating loss in income for the club.

Nikki Birch opened The Ramblers Riding Club two years ago but says without financial support they will have to close. Credit: ITV Anglia

The horses continually need bedding, feed, farrier, vets, nothing changes for us. So, although we had nothing coming in, everything was still going out, and that's where we've really struggled. Nikki Birch, Owner, The Ramblers Riding Club & Pony Parties

Now, there is a big risk the club could close its doors for good.

The school's lease on the land it sits on expires in November, and the owner of the space on Eastwood Rise in Leigh-on-Sea wants to build two houses on it.

Nikki is looking to build a new school on the neighbouring plot, and has had the initial plans approved, but because of the pandemic the business has been unable to save for the big move.

She is now seeking support from the community, to develop the school which will include a special educational needs and petting area.

Nikki told ITV Anglia, "We're buying the land, we're not asking people to fund that. It's purely for the development side and helping us get it up and built really. So, we're not trying to make money out of it, we just purely don't want to lose what we've worked so hard for."

The riding school's lease expires in November and the club will have to move. Credit: ITV Anglia

Families support funding plea to keep club open

Nine-year-old Amelia started coming to The Ramblers in January 2020 and for three months, before the first lockdown started, had weekly lessons, as well as her birthday party at the club.

Despite her age, her cognitive ability is more like an 18 month old because of a chromosomal abnormality. Her condition means she has Special Educational Needs (SEN) and very limited core strength.

Nine year old Amelia was having regular lessons at the riding school before the pandemic hit. Credit: ITV Anglia

Amelia's mum, Leigh O'Leary, says it can be difficult for families with SEN children to find mainstream clubs where their kids can join in. Leigh values the acceptance and lack of judgement they have recieved at The Ramblers.

For Amelia and for me, it's a sense of normality, she's a little girl, regardless of her syndrome she is just a little girl, so to be able to go and do horse riding like so many other little girls is lovely. Leigh O'Leary, Amelia's mum

Leigh told ITV Anglia, "She's got really poor core stability, but her posture is amazing when she's on a horse, and the strength that I feel she's gained from doing horse riding is immeasurable really.

"It is nice for her to go to a club that isn't just for SEN, so she does get to interact with other people who aren't SEN. She's at a specialist provision, so she gets to interact with other specialist learners all day everyday, so to be able to go somewhere and be accepted regardless of her needs is amazing for both of us.

Leigh is urging the local community to support The Ramblers drive to raise £250,000 to keep the club going, saying, "For SEN children in particular, it is not as easy as just finding another riding school, so for them to survive would be kind of amazing, to carry on doing the really good work that they do."

Staff at the school have worked for free throughout the pandemic, but Covid-19 has left the business on the brink and Nikki admits, without financial support, The Ramblers could close even before the lease expires.

"It is urgent, it is a quick turnaround and we know that, but nobody expected this pandemic. We've made quite an impact on our clients and my staff have dedicated their time for nothing over the lockdown, I think if we had to close we'd all be devastated."