Kettering General Hospital at the forefront of treatment for heart conditions
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson
For the last ten years the heart attack centre based at Kettering General Hospital has established a position at the very forefront of modern treatments.
The work done at the Northamptonshire hospital has led to many other units adopting its good practices.
Over ten years it has saved the lives of more than 4,000 people.
