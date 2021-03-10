A man's been left with potentially life-changing injuries after a stabbing in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, that involved a number of cars and people armed with weapons.

At around 2:15pm on Tuesday 9th March, a silver BMW and a blue BMW were involved in a collision in Britain Street.

Three men in one of the cars attacked a man in the other car, while a woman in this vehicle left the scene on foot.

The man suffered multiple stab wounds to his leg, which police say could result in potentially life changing injuries.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have seen this "malicious and targeted attack" to come forward with information, especially anyone who may have seen a red BMW in the area at the time, or has dashcam footage:

This appears to be a malicious and targeted attack which has left the victim with really serious injuries. This is a busy area and we would be really keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything which might help our investigation. We would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw a third vehicle, a red BMW, in the area at around this time, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage. Detective Sergeant Tom Hamm, Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Team

Police say it was a "malicious and targeted attack". Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police say the three suspects left the scene on foot. A fourth man drove the suspects’ car away from the scene but was involved in a collision nearby, before getting out of the car and also leaving on foot.

We have made huge progress in Bedfordshire to stop these offences from happening in the first place, but when they do we will do all we can to bring those responsible to justice. Detective Sergeant Tom Hamm, Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Team

You can report any information via Bedfordshire Police's online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting reference number 209.