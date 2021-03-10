Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Sarah Cooper

A decision about plans to build a multi-million pound indoor activity centre in a country park in Peterborough could be made in the coming weeks.

The eight million pound project includes Olympic standard climbing walls, a cafe and indoor play. It would be built on the car park next to the water sports centre at Ferry Meadows.

This was an opportunity to do something really special for the city and not only special in the offer and creating an offer that's really broad and brings something new to the city that we haven't got, but also look at doing a building that's special as well. In such a location we felt that we really had to try and do something different and yes it's certainly different. Andrew MacDermott, Head of Development, Nene Park Trust

The structure would be built on the car park next to the water sports centre at Ferry Meadows, Peterborough Credit: ITV News Anglia

But critics say the design is not right and will ruin the look of Ferry Meadows.

It's going to dominate the whole park, because of its height really at 34.25 metres and there are some photographs I've seen of it that actually make it look like a really ugly crematorium frankly, it's really not a good look and it just is so out of place in this country park. Vicky Johnson, Campaigner

Architect impression of the climbing wall centre Credit: Nene Park Trust

Now that the Peterborough Climbing Wall has closed, this facility is very important to accommodate all the climbers that we taught at the climbing wall in Peterborough, we had over 20,000 climbers and they've got nowhere to go now - the nearest decent climbing walls now are Cambridge, Milton Keynes, Northampton, Leicester, over 45 miles away. Clive Osborne, Climbing instructor

Nene Park Trust has spent years trying to get these plans off the ground. A final decision from the city council is due in weeks.

If the plans get the go ahead later this month - the new activity centre could open next year.

Peterborough City Council says that all comments raised through the planning application consultation process will be considered by the planning committee.