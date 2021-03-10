Norfolk's picture-a-day artist lifts spirits in lockdown

Watch a report about Nick Chinnery's paintings by ITV Anglia's Natalie Gray

A self taught Norfolk artist has been putting smiles on people's faces by sharing new paintings of Norwich on social media every day.

Nick Chinnery, 49, from Dereham, has been sharing a painting of a different landmark each day this year while he shielded in lockdown.

He's even tried his hand at creating at water colour version of the ITV News Anglia Television building.

A watercolour of the ITV Anglia building in Norwich by self taught artist, Nick Chinnery Credit: Nick Chinnery

From a garage in Dereham Nick paints Norwich from photos, the city where he was born.

What a city! I didn't realise how good it was. I didn't realise how much and how many beautiful buildings, the history and everything else and I can't wait to get out and paint once I'm allowed to. Nick Chinnery, lockdown artist

Nick has gathered supporters from all over the world, and had received hundreds of emails thanking him.

He's been posting a painting a day on the Secret Norwich Facebook page to the delight of its 43,000 followers and has been overwhelmed by the positive feedback.

The love and support he has received from the group has helped get him through a rotten 12 months.

"Last year did take it's toll. I lost my career and other personal reasons and yeah it's been tough but this has sort of given men a drive, a challenge, a focus, some motivation that with tough times you can get through it," he said.

But this year in lockdown has given him a new dream, that one day he will stage his own art exhibition in Norwich with his lockdown paintings.