Pilot scheme will see rubbish dumped on private land cleared for free

Waste fly-tipped on private land will be cleared for free as part of a pilot scheme being run in part of Northamptonshire.

Landowners and farmers in East Northamptonshire and Daventry will be able to contact their local authority and arrange for rubbish to be removed free of charge.

Usually the landowner would have to clear waste dumped on their land at their own expense.

The six-month pilot scheme has been organised by Northamptonshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) Stephen Mold, who said he hoped it would help authorities track down fly-tippers more effectively.

He added: "Fly-tipping is now part of organised criminality and it is a blight on rural areas.

"I have spoken to some farmers who are at the end of their tether with the costs of repeated fly-tipping."

The PFCC's office will also be providing grants to landowners to pay for physical prevention measures that might stop fly-tippers.

CCTV cameras are also being bought to be sited at locations where dumping is commonplace.