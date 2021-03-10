Plans for a new Cambridgeshire police 'hub' near Milton are approved

Plans to build a new Cambridgeshire police hub on the outskirts of Milton have been approved.

Police say the new 'hub', will enhance its service for the south of Cambridgeshire, by replacing the 'outdated' facilities at Parkside Police Station with a modern police station.

It will be built next the Park and Ride site at Milton just outside Cambridge and will include the following:

Enhanced facilities enabling the Constabulary to respond to, and investigate, complex crimes such as fraud and online investigations more effectively.

Enhanced facilities allowing for the increased use of virtual courts which reduces the need for travel to courts.

Increase in cell provision from 12 to 24 to help meet future demand.

The facilities and ability to better meet demand as population growth continues.

Better road access, subject to less traffic, enabling officers to respond to calls for service more efficiently

The new Cambridgeshire police 'hub' will be built at Milton Park and Ride. Credit: Cambridgeshire police

Planning consent was today (10th March) granted by South Cambridgeshire District Council, but is subject to consultation and confirmation from the Secretary of State

We are extremely excited about the new development and the opportunities it will provide us, including adequate cell provision, which will inevitably reduce travel and time costs allowing our officers to spend more time on patrol. Area Commander for the south of Cambridgeshire, Superintendent James Sutherland

Cambridgeshire police says it understands there is significant demand for a police station and enquiry office in Cambridge city centre and it is committed to providing that.

Options are currently being explored, including sharing facilities with other public sector partners