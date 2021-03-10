Saxmundham: the most vaccinated area in England

Watch a report about Saxmundham's vaccine figures by ITV Anglia's Tanya Mercer

The small market town of Saxmundham in Suffolk is the most vaccinated area in England with about 66% of people receiving their first dose of the vaccine.

And it's not just Saxmundham that's doing well in our region with delivering the first jab. Other places are not far behind.

Felixstowe East 64%

Holland-on-Sea 63%

Frinton West and Hunstanton, both over 60%

These figures are almost double the national average of 34.2%.

The vaccinations have been taken place at the local surgery, Saxmundham Health, which has been the hub of the village's efforts, which have been described as "a real team event".

About a hundred volunteers from the local Neighbourhood Scheme have also been involved in the vaccine rollout.