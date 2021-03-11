Discharged smoke grenade causes high rise building fire in Luton

A discharged smoke grenade on the third floor of a high rise building in Luton has caused a fire.

Emergency Services were called to the block of flats on Home Close on Wednesday evening, 10th March.

Several crews attended the fire. Credit: Luton Community Fire Station

Luton Community Fire Station sent two pumps and the aerial platform, Dunstable sent two pumps, one pump was sent from Stopsley.

The incident command unit from Leighton Buzzard also attended, and Harrold Community Fire Station sent a drone.

The area was cleared of smoke and left safe for residents to return. Credit: Luton Community Fire Station

Firefighters say the fire was discovered quickly and that a discharged smoke grenade was causing smoke logging in the communal areas of the building.

