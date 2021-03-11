Gone in 60 seconds: Inventor develops spray that quickly kills Covid

Watch Tanya Mercer's video report

The British are a nation of inventors, from George Stephenson's Rocket and Frank Whittle's jet engine to Mandy Haberman with the baby feeding cup and Tim Berners Lee, the brains behind the world wide web.

To that very non-exhaustive list we can add the name of Michael Pritchard. The Essex inventor has come up with an anti-viral spray to tackle coronavirus - all in a back garden laboratory

This is a virus it’s not a bacteria. So people when they first started down this road we’re going out willy-nilly buying anti-bac kind of in the belief that it was going to kill this virus but it doesn’t, so we’ve invented a technology that specifically kills coronavirus in 60 seconds. Michael Pritchard

The development has been impressive - he started work a week before the first UK lockdown – working 18 hour days for three months.

The project soon started grabbing attention, seeing him work with scientists from the Ministry of Defence and Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine to hone the formula.

The spray acts like a bit like a washing up liquid – which attacks the fat layer around the virus.

The spray is already being used by schools and the Army

So our formulation lift the virus off of the surface and we can get it the whole of the virus, we attack and break down that fatty layer very quickly and go in and kill the virus. Michael Pritchard

Michael’s no stranger to innovative designs.

He's appeared on Dragon’s Den with some spray technology he designed – managing to entice two dragons to join his venture.

Michael on the Dragons' Den Credit: BBC

And he developed the LiveSaver bottle – which turns dirty water into clean water in a matter of moments

I’ve always been an inventor ever since I was a young boy, I took my Tonka toys apart to see how they worked and I’ve just been fascinated in solving problems and literally a week before lockdown I woke up and thought we’ve got to be able to use my technology to deliver a disinfectant. Michael Pritchard

The anti-virus product is being used by the army and schools. And they’re hoping to roll it out to other places – like the hospitality industry.

