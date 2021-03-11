Lowestoft's First Light Festival cancelled for a second year

A beach festival held in Britain's most easterly town has been called off for the second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The First Light Festival attracted more than 30,000 people when it was held in Lowestoft on the Suffolk coast for the first time in June 2019.

East Suffolk Council and the First Light Festival team said they had concluded the event would not be able to proceed due to ongoing risks associated with coronavirus. The event was also cancelled in 2020.

In a statement they said: "Although the Government’s ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown restrictions suggests that life could be back to near normal by early summer, there would be no guarantee until almost the very last minute that the festival would be able to go ahead.

"Therefore, reluctantly, the decision to cancel the event has been taken."

The First Light Festival in 2019 ran for 24 hours and attracted 30-40,000 people to Lowestoft Credit: ITV News Anglia

Genevieve Christie, one of the First Light Festival directors said: “We are so very grateful for all the support we have received from our partners, colleagues, funders and most importantly, the Lowestoft community over the last year."

Although we are hugely saddened to be cancelling this year’s event, we will do everything in our power to plan for a bigger and better First Light 2022. Genevieve Christie, First Light Festival

The organisers said that some community activities will take place at the end of June which continue "to reaffirm Lowestoft's artistic and creative pedigree."

It is hoped the First Light Festival will go ahead in 2022. Credit: ITV News Anglia

East Suffolk Council had committed £140,000 to bringing the beach festival back in 2021 and is looking forward to its return in 2022.Craig Rivett, deputy leader of East Suffolk Council, said: “We are disappointed that this decision needs to be taken but it is important to have certainty and to absolutely prioritise the health and wellbeing of all potential participants and attendees.

"There is huge excitement about the possibilities that come with the easing of restrictions, however planning a festival of this size and complexity with a great degree of uncertainty about whether it can proceed is simply too great a risk – particularly with public money involved."