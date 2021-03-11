Prostate cancer referrals down by 4,000 in East Anglia

Men across East Anglia are being encouraged to get checked for prostate cancer.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to referrals being down by over 4,000 across the East, 22% lower than usual. Prostate Cancer UK say this is cause for ‘big concern’.

Across the UK urgent referrals are down by almost a third, prompting the charity to warn people could be at risk of being diagnosed too late to be cured.

Detecting cancer earlier helps save lives, but sadly prostate cancer doesn't have a screening programme, and most men with early prostate cancer don't have any symptoms. That's why we want men to be informed about their risk. Angela Culhane, Chief Executive, Prostate Cancer UK

Who is most at risk of prostate cancer?

Men over 50 (or black men over 45)

Men with a family history of prostate cancer.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, such as difficulty when urinating, should speak to a doctor to get checked.

Unlike many other cancers, early prostate cancer often has no symptoms, so the charity is asking men to take its ‘risk checker’ to see if they should speak to their GP about getting a check.

Broadcaster and former ITV Anglia sports reporter, Tony Jones, was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year.

He underwent treatment at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital.

I had no discernible symptoms, yet I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November last year. So to learn now that over 8,600 fewer men started treatment for the disease in 2020 compared to 2019 is really eye-opening. I'm so relieved that I wasn't put off by all the difficulties and concerns around the Covid-19 restrictions and decided to contact my GP surgery about my risk. Tony Jones

Tony, who regularly commentates on football matches, added: