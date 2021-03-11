Rewilding can help nature and boost jobs study finds

A new study looking at rewilding projects has found that as well as helping nature it boosts jobs too.

Rewilding Britain looked at 23 schemes including one at Wild Ken Hill at Snettisham near King's Lynn.

What is ‘Rewilding’?

Rewilding is the process of restoring land to a natural environment. That could include reintroducing species and natural systems.

Some groups s ay the process is about letting nature take care of itself. Whilst others find it controversial, with concerns it involves abandoning land that should be used for food production.

Marginal farmland typically needs more chemical inputs and also generates less yield; prior to rewilding we were causing environmental damage to produce a poor farm yield.Now we are simultaneously delivering public goods and generating healthy profits for our business Dominic Buscall, Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk

The organisation found job opportunities went up by almost 50% with all sites continuing to generate income.

More roles were created on sites that are being rewilded, such as nature tourism, monitoring and education.

The sites across the UK also saw a ‘boom’ in volunteering.

Rewilding Britain wants nature restoration across 30% of Britain's land and sea by 2030.