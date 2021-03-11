RSPCA appeal after injured bird found to have been shot

The RSPCA is appealing for information after an injured cormorant was found shot in Wickford near Basildon in Essex.

The animal welfare charity is investigating after an x-ray revealed the cormorant had been shot with a shotgun.

The injuries were so severe it had to be put to sleep Credit: South Essex Wildlife Hospital

RSPCA Inspector Jessica Dayes was called to rescue the bird earlier this month, after a concerned member of the public found it running around their garden unable to fly.

The bird was taken to The South Essex Wildlife Hospital to be assessed. Vets x-rayed the bird and discovered that the cormorant had a number of pellets inside their body, but its injuries were so severe, it had to be put to sleep.

It is very upsetting to think that this beautiful bird was deliberately targeted and shot.This may be an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. “Anyone with any information about how this bird came to be harmed is urged to call the RSPCA Inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018. Jessica Dayes

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 (as amended) and it is an offence to kill, injure or take wild birds except under licence. The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.